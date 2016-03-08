Zapata: 'I don’t when I’ll be able to play'
03 December at 12:40Italian Seire A outfit Atalanta’s striker Duvan Zapata has confirmed that he has regained fitness but he is still not sure when he will be able to start playing again.
The Colombian striker returned to Italy yesterday after a week of treatment in Seville with the physiotherapist Carlos Pedrosa after suffering a tear in the abductor muscle and is likely to return to training in Zingonia on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com saying that he is fine but he is not sure when he will begin playing for the team.
"Everything's fine,” said Zapata. “I am fine but I don't know when I will be able to play again.”
Zapata is an important member of the Atalanta’s attacking unit and has already scored seven goals along with providing three assists in just nine matches in all competition in the ongoing campaign.
The former Sampdoria striker has represented his current club in 57 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 35 goals along with providing 11 assists.
