Zapata limping, Atalanta fear the worst for striker
14 October at 16:55Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata could be ruled out of the club's games against Lazio and Manchester City due to injury.
The striker injured his thigh during Colombia's game against Chile recently and following the problem, he returned to Bergamo. He went to the Humanitas Gavazzeni private multi-specialist hospital this morning to undergo resonance and all relevant examinations.
He was all hooded up so that no one recognised him, but we understand that Zapata was evidently limping and was not walking comfortably.
In the coming hours, we will know as to what the extent of the injury really is, with early claims stating that he could be out for as long as one month.
After the injury, Zapata had said on social media: "Fortunately I stopped immediately, I had stayed in the field I would have worsened the situation."
In the next 27 days, Atalanta are set to be involved in as many as seven games and all these games are expected to be stiff ones for Gian Piero Gasperini's La Dea side.
If the injury to the right thigh proves to be a first-degree, the match at the Olimpico against Lazio will certainly be missed, but he could also miss the the very important first leg against Manchester City in Atalanta's Champions League campaign.
