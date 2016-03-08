Zapata on AC Milan's draw at Parma: 'Today, we failed as a group'

20 April at 16:25
AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata has said that Milan failed as a group in their 1-1 draw at Parma.

The draw could see Roma go back into the top four later today, if they manage to beat Inter and Milan could slide down to fifth.

After the game, Zapata was talking to Milan TV and he gave a critical response to the draw.

He said: "Today our performance as a group failed, without malice. A pity because there were three fundamental points. Difficulties with the small teams? They have to be prepared better on a mental level. We are playing something important, there are still games and there is time for improve this aspect."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.