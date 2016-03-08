Zapata on AC Milan's draw at Parma: 'Today, we failed as a group'

AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata has said that Milan failed as a group in their 1-1 draw at Parma.



The draw could see Roma go back into the top four later today, if they manage to beat Inter and Milan could slide down to fifth.



After the game, Zapata was talking to Milan TV and he gave a critical response to the draw.



He said: "Today our performance as a group failed, without malice. A pity because there were three fundamental points. Difficulties with the small teams? They have to be prepared better on a mental level. We are playing something important, there are still games and there is time for improve this aspect."



