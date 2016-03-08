Zapata receives yellow card and skips Inter clash: Gasperini furious

Duvan Zapata was shown a yellow card in the 60th minute of Atalanta's home clash against Udinese won 4-1 by La Dea. Gian Piero Gasperini's men were leading 3-0 after only eight minutes and the Italian tactician wanted to replace a few of his key players in the second half as La Dea will face Inter in a key Champions League clash next week.



Both Zapata and Ilicic were one yellow card away from suspension and the Colombian striker was booked seconds before leaving the pitch. His handball will cost him a suspension against Inter in the next Serie A game. Gasperini was furious for the red card and decided to leave Zapata on the pitch and replace call Ilicic to the bench instead.