Zappacosta likely to stay with Rome despite serious injury
05 October at 14:42Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s on-loan full-back Davide Zappacosta is likely to continue with the club despite suffering a serious injury, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has suffered ruptured cruciate in his right knee which ruled him out until February next year.
The 27-year-old has joined the Giallorossi initially on a six-month loan with an option to increase it further for another six months from English Premier League outfit Chelsea.
However, the development is unlikely to have any impact on Zappacosta’s time with the Rome-based outfit as he is unlikely to return his parent club before the summer of 2020, more so because of abundance at Stamford Bridge in the full-back options.
The former Torino right-back has left the London-based club after spending two below-par seasons following his €28 million move from the Serie A outfit Torino where he only managed to represent the Blues in 26 league matches, scoring just a solitary goal.
