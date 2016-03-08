Zappacosta: 'The England experienced has matured me, why I joined Roma..'
22 August at 14:55New Roma signing Davide Zappacosta has said that the experience of playing in England has matured him and has also revealed the reason for why he joined Roma.
Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 from Torino, didn't really see things work out for him at Stamford Bridge but the Italian has now sealed a move to Roma on a loan deal.
In his first interview as a Roma player, Zappacosta talked about the experience in the Premier League and said: “ I feel very matured after the experience in England. It was not easy to go and play outside Italy with a completely different culture, language and league. Surely this helped me so much because I went through difficult moments and therefore I grew both from a human point of view and from a football point of view."
On why he joined Roma, he said: " The reasons that brought me here are a great desire to start again and to have an important path with a great club like Roma. I spoke with my former comrades Emerson and Rudiger, they told me that I would have enjoyed it because the square is beautiful here."
