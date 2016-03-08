Zaza wants AC Milan move: latest developments
20 June at 20:30Italy and Valencia star Simone Zaza wants to return to Italy and has identified AC Milan as the best possible team to join after his 18-month spell at Valencia.
Other Serie A clubs like Torino and Sassuolo are interested in welcoming the services of the former Juventus striker but Zaza is determined to move to AC Milan although the deal does not only depend on his will.
AC Milan, in fact, are waiting to know whether Uefa will ban them from Europa League next season. Zaza would prefer to join a club that play a European competition but in order to join AC Milan he could also accept to do without European football for one season.
The rossoneri are aware of the player’s interest but need to sell at least one striker between Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic. Meantime Zaza remains one of their main summer targets.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments