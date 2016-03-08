Former Roma star Zdenek Zeman has spoken about the Serie A campaign with Il Corriere dello Sport: "It wasn't a great year of football in Italy. The fight for the Scudetto title was over before it even begun, as it's been happening over the last eight years. Ronaldo? He's had a worse season than Quagliarella. He is a big champion but Juve didn't make any step forward. Juve had reached two Champions League finals without him. I expected more from Napoli but it's not easy to open a winning cycle. Atalanta has the most European style of all the Serie A teams".