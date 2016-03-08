Zeman: 'Ronaldo will score 40 goals this season'

Former Lazio and Roma manager Zdenek Zeman believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will score around 40 goals this season.



Ronaldo joined Juve last summer from Real Madrid for a fee of around 100 million euros and won the Serie A in his debut season with the bianconeri. He was also awarded the MVP of the season but finished third in the UEFA Player of the Year award list.



In an interview that the veteran Zeman gave to Corriere dello Sport, he talked about Ronaldo and said: ​"If Cristiano Ronaldo does what he knows, he reaches forty goals. If he does less than he knows, he can get close to that figure."