Zeman: 'Totti should have always remained at Roma, I was in the bad books of the management'
19 June at 11:45Former Roma manager Zdenek Zeman has said that Francesco Totti should have always stayed at Roma and that even he found himself in the bad books of the giallorossi ownership.
In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Zeman was talking about the club and he said: " Totti should have always remained in Rome, unfortunately, there were situations that did not allow him to stay."
On the current position of the club, he said: "Fonseca must first of all have to learn the language, but it won't be a problem. As the problem of Rome is not who is on the bench, but the company.
"I found myself badly with this management, in fact despite the Coppa Italia final, my adventure did not end well . But I was exonerated for some statements in which I demanded respect for the rules and organization. They had said they would all go away, nobody did."
On Franco Baldini, he said: "He was influential like now. He entered so many things, even in medical evaluations. I did not want the intrusion of other people because I always did everything himself. "The farewell Totti puts it on the market:" I hope to choose a suitable situation to him in which it can help to improve something."
