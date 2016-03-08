Zenga defends Donnarumma from critics
06 June at 12:50During an interview with Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, former Sampdoria and Crotone coach Walter Zenga discussed the current crop of goalkeepers plying their trade in Serie A. Here is what he had to say:
“Donnarumma? Now that he is worth €70 million, everyone calls him Donnarumma. Before that he was simply Gigio. He must have the strength to cope with such a weight of expectation on his shoulders. He has an incredible amount of pressure around him. Everyone has forgotten that the boy is only 19 years old. At 19, I was on loan to Salernitana, while he plays for Milan. Anyway, if I were Real Madrid I would consider signing Gigio. His save against Milik at San Siro shows that he is not a normal goalkeeper. Alisson is the most commanding. He is the master of his penalty area in every situation.”
Zenga is currently out of work having been sacked by Crotone following his failure to keep them in Serie A.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
