Zenga tips Inter to challenge for Scudetto

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Walter Zenga has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he discussed his former club.



"​It's not enough to let a match describe Inter. In this period we play a lot, there were also commitments with the national teams, taken for granted that we can experience moments of difficulty. And then Slavia Prague had nothing to lose and played a fantastic match.



"Lukaku? ​On the Belgian I say only that I trust Conte, or a technician who has come to want this striker so much, asking for it at all costs. And if he did, it is because he sees in him the ideal terminal for scoring goals and to give physicality to the team. This is a limit of the team, a lack that Lukaku can help to fill, Inter has changed a lot, but what I like best is beyond the field. The English call it "consistency". All things that go in the same direction: the sports center, the new headquarters, the communication. It is a process that will last a long time, and that aims to build something lasting, remaining at the top for several years and not aiming for the single goal.



"​Inter can fight for the title right away, in fact I'm convinced that it will do it all the way. Look, you understand it from the little things. We will hardly see Inter perform exceptionally well. But the spirit is different, the project is a winner. And it is no coincidence that Conte has signed for three years."