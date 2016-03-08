Zenit and Barcelona hold meeting over possible partnership

Zenit St. Petersburg take on Villarreal this evening in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie; the Spanish side taking the first leg with a 3-1 victory. Regardless of the result tonight, the trip to Spain will not have been a fruitless one for the Russian Premier League side.This is because Alexander Medvedev, the president of Zenit, made a stop in Barcelona to meet with the upper tiers of the Barca management. They met on the basis of a possible alliance or partnership between the two clubs;likely one that would see Barca get the first option on Zenit talents whilst being able to send youngsters to Russia on loan to get important experience in a different environment.

