Zenit close to signing Diego Laxalt from Genoa – the details
05 August at 21:00According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zenit St. Petersburg are closing in on the signing of Diego Laxalt from Genoa.
The Uruguayan left-midfielder/left-back has been linked to a number of clubs over the summer, including Crystal Palace in England, as well as Lazio and Inter Milan in Serie A. However, his destiny appears to be to join Zenit in the Russian Premier League.
Zenit and Laxalt have reportedly come to an agreement, all that is left is for Genoa and Zenit to agree on a figure.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments