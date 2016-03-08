Zhang delivers message to Icardi: 'Inter has unique values of discipline, family and respect'
10 March at 11:15Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has delivered a message to the club's former captain and striker Mauro Icardi, saying that the nerazzurri has unique values of discipline.
Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara have been at loggerheads with Inter recently and they have been posting cryptic messages on social media, as they are yet to reach any agreement over a new contract for the Argentine striker.
Zhang's quotes were recently featured in Inter's matchday programme against SPAL and there was a message for Icardi on it.
It said: "There are some unique values that are part of our club that I'm particularly proud of: today it's important to take a clear position and we're going to focus on respect, union, being a family."
"We want to be strong on and off the pitch, and that's why we need organization, discipline and vision, and since the beginning of this fascinating adventure our intentions have been clear, because Inter must be one of the most successful clubs in the world."
