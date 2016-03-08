Zhang's Inter transfer market plan: 130 million for 4 moves, the names
04 April at 16:00A young, fresh, futuristic but immediately ambitious Inter Milan. This is the plan of Steven Zhang, president of the Nerazzurri, who has targeted the acquisition of four players under the age of 26, ready to be able to make a difference immediately but also in the years to come.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Inter are studying a 130 million euros plan to strengthen the squad. The names? One of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, both on their way out of Chelsea. Conte prefers the latter for his age and flexibility and the Nerazzurri are looking to strike a deal with the Blues.
The next name on the list is that of Federico Chiesa, who has been a player that Inter have been observing for years now. For him, however, the Nerazzurri will have to present an offer of at least 50 million euros in order to convince Fiorentina to sell their prized jewel.
Finally, Zhang would also like to reinforce Conte's team with a defender and a midfielder. For the first slot, the name is that of Marash Kumbulla from Verona, valued at 20 million euros. For the second, Inter are targeting Corentin Tolisso, who is on his way out from Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians wanting about 35 million for the French world champion.
