Zhang wants 'young and Italian' players at Inter as assault for Juve target begins
26 October at 11:00Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport on the one-year anniversary of his appointment as the top man at the Nerazzurri. In this interview he discussed several topics, covering the year just gone, as well as the future.
He opened by saying that: 'I would like to thank all our fans, who always follow us with wonderful passion. I would also like to thank our coaches, players, all the staff: the great steps forward in these years come from the commitment of all of them.'
Then, speaking about the status of the club, Zhang said: 'Our project began with the acquisition of the club by Suning in June 2016, with the aim of bringing Inter to the top of the world sports industry and to build a club founded on the principle of financially sustainable growth. Today Inter's revenues are more than double those of the last balance sheet before Suning's arrival, to underline the success of the work done so far.'
Finally, the president discussed the future of the club: 'We are walking towards a splendid future that we could not have dreamed of before. Our gaze is always directed towards the future, to be successful in the field and to be ever more innovative, global and close to the new generations off the field. Driving Inter means taking on the great responsibility of being up to the glorious history of this club and satisfying the passion of millions of fans in Italy and around the world.'
The Gazzetta dello Sport also write that Zhang has a preference for the Nerazzurri to sign 'young and Italian' players for the future, leading speculation to grow that the club are ready to set their sights on Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa as their number one goal for the coming transfer markets.
Chiesa is also a target of the likes of Juventus and Napoli but Inter are now a formidable force both financially and on the pitch, meaning that it is no longer cut and dry as to where the forward will end up. His time at Fiorentina looks to be coming to an end but there is no destination for him set in stone just yet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments