Zhang: 'We are Inter, we work to conquer the world'.

Inter celebrated its annual dinner last night in Milan, unveiling a slogan that read - 'Inter a Kind of Magic'. President Zhang and manager Conte spoke at the event, with their speeches publish on inter.it.





"step by step our efforts will be repaid. We need courage, dedication and work. I also told the players: there will be difficulties, as there were last year and as there were in the 111 years of the Club's history. There are obstacles, but we can overcome them, facing them together. We are not scared."



We are Inter and we want to conquer the world together. Forza Inter! And Merry Christmas to all! ".



Inter manager Antonio Conte has enjoyed a good start to his reign as Inter manager, with the nerrazzuri tied in 1st position on 39 points with rivals Juventus, almost half way through the 2019/20 serie A season.



Conte has impressed in his debut season, and his signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, Alexis Sanchez and Nicolo Barella (to name just a few) have seen positive starts to their Inter careers. Conte is no doubt pondering over the injuries of the two midfielders and former Arsenal man injured.



The boss spoke at the event, and was also full of positivity and optimism, while maintaining a hard working attitude.



"I wanted to wish you happy holidays and take the opportunity to thank all the people who are part of the Inter family starting with the players for what they give every day, my staff, the people who work at the Suning Sports Center and those who do not



"We see daily in all our offices but they help us on an ongoing basis. For me this is the first year at Inter and I want to thank the President and the property first because they gave me this opportunity. My desire is to leave a track and to do it you have to work with passion, sacrifice and sweat. We have the duty to make Inter better every day and there is only one way, to improve ourselves, to set ourselves higher goals and try to reach them. I want to leave with a sentence from Pele: The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning '".



Inter take on Genoa at the weekend to conclude the opening half of the season.



Anthony Privetera