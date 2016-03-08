Zico praises 'phenomenon' Paqueta and reveals AC Milan star's best position

Brazilian legend Zico spoke to the press and, among other things, he spoke about AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta.



"Paqueta is a small phenomenon. He managed not to be crushed by the comparison with Kaka, one of Milan's legends. He has everything to become a top player quickly," he said.



"He is a number 8, he is not an attacking midfielder. He likes to start from behind and gain momentum in the opponent's penalty area. He can score lots of goals because he is also good with his head. Over time he can help Milan return to the fight for the Scudetto," Zico added.