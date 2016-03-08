Zidane and Real Madrid can't agree on Pogba or Eriksen



There is little doubt that Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their central midfield and moves for both Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen have been speculated about for weeks. And now Spanish publication AS claim that Los Blancos club officials and manager Zinedine Zidane are at odds with each other over which of the two playmakers should be signed to join the revolution at Real Madrid this summer, which has already seen moves for Hazard, Jovic and Mendy either concluded or all-but-finalized.





Both players are not expected to be easy to prise away from their clubs, although the club believe that Eriksen, whose contract expires in 2020 would be easier to land than Pogba, and that plays a part in their decision to favour him over the Frenchman. Florentino Perez also believes that Eriksen is a model professional, while there are doubts over Pogba’s attitude. However Zidane is apparently taking the matter personally. He wants to build his side around his compatriot Pogba, he wants speed and and a quick transition, and believes Juventus target Pogba fits that mould closer than the Spurs midfielder.