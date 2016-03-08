Zidane arrival forced Juve into a rethink?

The Juventus are set to have a busy summer ahead as they plan to inject some youth into their back line.



Sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is very active in his planning for the 2019/20 season and the defence will be the department that will be most affected by the market.



Having lost Benatia the club is preparing to bid farewell to Martin Caceres again, while Andrea Barzagli's farewell to football is increasingly likely.



There are also two possible starters for whom Juventus expects to receive offers in the summer. One option is Daniele Rugani and the other Alex Sandro who is courted especially abroad.



Juventus have set their sights on Kostas Manolas of Roma, who has a 36 million euro release clause. Also, there is already a basis of agreement with Genoa for Cristian Romero however the dream signing in defence is Matthijs de Ligt the Ajax defender is also followed heavily by Barcelona and Real Madrid.





To replace Alex Sandro, however, Juventus had already found an agreement with the Real Madrid fullback, Marcelo. The Brazilian has seen playing time limited this season under Lopetegui-Solari management, but the return of Zinedine Zidane could change that as the agreement was put on standby by the player who asked for time to reflect on the possible stay at the Real.



