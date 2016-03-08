Zidane: 'Benzema is capable of many things; his stay is not in question'
15 April at 16:45Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken to the press ahead of the club's match with Girona; in which he gave a particularly interesting revelation about French forward Karim Benzema - who has come under much criticism in the past few years and has been linked with more than one move away but has remained as one of Madrid's great survivors.
"Benzema? His stay is not in question. He is compatible with everyone because he is able to interact with all the great players. He is different, he is not a typical center forward, I saw him start playing well in midfield and well when moved out to the wings. He knows that he is capable of doing many things; he can score as a number 9 but also to help build-up play, he puts himself at the service of the team."
Therefore, it is more than likely that Benzema will stay at Madrid this summer; even if the club are able to source one of either Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe to help strengthen their attack ahead of next season.
