Zidane defends Hazard: 'It took me three months to adjust..'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has defended Eden Hazard by saying that it took him three months to adjust a new country's game during his playing days.



Hazard has been struggling to find his Chelsea-like form ever since he joined the club from Stamford Bridge.



In an interview that Zidane gave recently, he defended his summer signing. He said: ​ "I too had some difficulties but I remained calm. I knew it would take time. I mean when I am moved to Italy. It took me three months. I know Hazard will become an important player, he will come out."