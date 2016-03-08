Zidane 'fed up' and plans a revolution: Hazard, Pogba, Eriksen and more
01 May at 14:30Zinedine Zidane is fed up, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, after seeing that the vast majority of his players are not responding to what is expected from them. The French coach has decided to start a revolution in the squad ahead of next season.
There are already some players who are considered transferable: Bale, Ceballos, Llorente, Mariano. Moreover, the coach has many doubts about Marcelo, Isco, Modric and Kroos and some of them could leave Real Madrid.
Zidane has clearly seen that the Los Blancos need new blood to revitalize a totally sunken ship with no sign of recovery now or in the future if things stay the same.
With Rodrygo and Militao already signed and with Hazard practically closed, Real Madrid is now focusing on the search of a striker to accompany Karim Benzema (Jovic is the favourite) and a midfielder, with Pogba and Eriksen the candidates to move to the Bernabeu.
In addition, depending on those who leave, Madrid could search for a left-back and a defensive midfielder on the market.
Go to comments