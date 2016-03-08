Speaking to TF1, the former Galactico claimed that “the most important thing is to support the team of France.”

He left Real after winning three straight Champions League trophies, announcing it around two weeks ago.

While there is plenty of speculation around who will replace Zizou in Chamartin, there has been a bit of a stir in France, where it is believed that Zidane will succeed Didier Deschamps either at the end of the World Cup, or in 2020 when his contract runs out.

"I didn't stop to want to take the team of France. I stopped to make a parenthesis.

"I'm behind the French team. We want it to bring back a second title.

“I've got my feet up and am feeling good.

"I don't know what I'm going to do.

"The most important thing is the decision I've taken, the rest we'll see."

Zidane has denied this, however: