Zinedine Zidane doesn’t regret the turnover he imposed in Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Already a country mile behind (18 points) in La Liga, the Galacticos found themselves 3-0 down to the Rojiblancos at the Sanchez Pizjuan after starting a number of bench players, including Nacho, Mateo Kovacic and Lucas Vazquez.

They would recover to 3-2, but the game was a painful one for Madridistas who are hoping their side completes an incredible Champions League treble against Liverpool later this month.

"I don't regret the line-up,” Zidane said after the game,

“There are still two games left and it was an opportunity to show up.

"It's a shame because they are the players who play less but I can't blame them for anything. They did all they could, in the second half they scored two goals."

Sergio Ramos, a regular starter, was responsible for a missed penalty and an own goal, but partially made up for it by slotting in a late spot-kick to make the scoreline respectable.

Zidane denied completely ignoring La Liga in favour of the Champions League, despite the fact that his side failed to make the most of Atletico’s slip-up against Espanyol to regain second place.

"Not at all, every player I have is competent," the Frenchman claimed.

"We have a lot of games and have to rest, there's a final and we have to rest, I'm the coach and I decide."