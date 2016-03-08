Zidane insists on Pogba: 'The club knows what we want..'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has once again assured that the club is still looking to sign Paul Pogba.



In a recent interview, Zidane was asked about Pogba and he said: "Pogba? I always answer the same thing, I will look stupid. The club knows what we want, there's still time. Today we are focused on matches, let's see what happens."



On James Rodriguez, he said: " He is a Real Madrid player, let's see what happens. Now he is on vacation and I can't say anything else."



