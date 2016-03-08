Zidane is the obstacle between Juventus and Marcelo
17 March at 16:55Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on signing Marcelo, but Zinedine Zidane's presence remains a big obstacle in their chase for the left-back.
The Brazilian had fallen out of favor at Real under the tutelage of Santiago Solari, as Sergio Reguillon had taken away his first team position at left-back. Not just that, but the youngster had impressed too.
IlBianconeri state that while Juve are still keen on signing Marcelo, Zidane remains the obstacle in their chase.
Zidane is said to be keen to restore many of the club's famed stars to the first team and get the season back on track. He played Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale and Isco and Marcelo is set to be the next one in line.
Zidane has already made it clear that he will bring the bigger players of the club back to the starting line-up.
