Zidane: Isco and Marcelo are ready to play right away, Ronaldo: "I admire him ..."

Zinedine Zidane has been speaking to the press in his first press conference as the new, old, Real Madrid coach ahead of the next La Liga match against Celta Vigo. And he has already proved to be full of transfer insights. The French coach has in fact immediately re-evaluated some of those excluded by the Lopetegui-Solari management and has also sent a message of love towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many areas of the press conference bear a relation to Juventus’ as they have been linked with both Marcelo and Isco before Zidane reintroduced them to the clubs future plans.

ISCO AND MARCELO - "Isco and Marcelo are ready to play tomorrow. We are here to play, there is no punishment or anything like that.”

RONALDO - "I admire Cristiano Ronaldo, but I have always done it. I take off my hat for what he did in the Champions League. He doesn't surprise me any more by now".

MBAPPE '- "Mbappé? I'm not talking about players who are not mine, but I can say that they are players (he and Neymar) who have a lot of quality. Yes, I would like to train him, but today I only have to think about tomorrow's game."