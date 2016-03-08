Reports in England state that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is learning English, as he looks to take over from Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.Jose Mourinho's recent spat with Paul Pogba has brought his future in further doubt at United, as it is now believed one of Pogba or Mourinho will leave United, if not both.The Sun state that Zidane has started learning English recently and he is very keen on replacing Mourinho at United, as soon as the Portuguese gets the axe at Old Trafford.Zidane was spotted near Man United's London offices recently and that added further fuel to the fire of reports linking the Frenchman to the possible, future vacancy at Old Trafford.The former Juventus and Real Madrid player had resigned as the Los Blancos days after winning the third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid and has been unemployed since.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)