Zidane makes Bale U-turn: 'I will rely on him now'
16 August at 17:15Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he will now rely on Gareth Bale to deliver the goods for the club in what is a stark U-turn from how things were earlier.
Bale was heavily linked with a move away from Real over the last few weeks and Zidane himself had declared that he will be glad if the Welshman left the very next day. Bale was very close to a Jiangsu Suning move, but the move broke down days before the Chinese transfer window closed.
In a recent press conference that Zidane was involved in ahead of the club's La Liga opening game against Celta Vigo, he was asked about Bale.
The Frenchman said: "It seemed that (Bale) was going to leave but today he is here with us.
"The dynamics are changing, things are changing. From now on, I will rely on him, as on others.
"I will rely on all the players who are here. He has his place, he is an important player and I hope that all the players will make the task of choosing a team difficult."
Bale has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent days, with reports claiming that he could part of the deal which could possibly see Neymar come to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
