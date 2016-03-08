Juve dealt transfer blow as Zidane blocks Varane exit

Raphael Varane is not happy in Madrid and has made it known to the Real leadership already in recent months.



The player who was purchased by Lens at the suggestion of Zinedine Zidane has a contract until June 2022, but after 4 Champions League in the last 5 years and a World Cup won with France in the past summer, he wants to look for a new challenge elsewhere and Juventus is following him closely.





With Barzagli leaving in the summer, and the likes of Bonucci and Chiellini not getting any younger the Turin club is looking to reinvest in the centre of defence but they will have to first deal with former player Zidane who does not seem willing to give Varane away for any discount.



"We don't want a Real without him. He's still young, I see him well here and he didn't say anything at all. For me, only what a footballer communicates is important to me. He didn't tell me he wants to leave and I obviously want him to stay".



Spanish newspapers closest to the club from the capital are convinced that the club does not want to be caught unprepared for a sale of Varane and that it has identified in the Neapolitan Koulibaly the most accredited candidate to take the place. It is also difficult to quantify the value of the French defender, for which the Madrid could demand no less than 70 million euros.



