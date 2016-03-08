Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane believes that his job as the Los Blancos boss was to keep the players at the club calm.During his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane had helped the merengues to three consecutive Champions League titles and one La Liga title. Days after winning the third Champions League crown, Zidane had resigned as the Real Madrid manager and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.Zidane was recently talking to the UEFA website and he was asked about his tenure at the club. Zidane told that his job was only to keep the players calm.He said: "Very often, we managed to achieve very good performances away from home, which might explain a slight loss of concentration during the subsequent return legs."At the same time, I never had the impression that the team were panicking. When you work with high-quality players, they know how to manage those periods of games when you’re not playing well, and they get things back on track very quickly. My job was to keep people calm!"Zidane told that Real learnt from their thrashing at the hands of Tottenham last season. He said: "They’re a good young team – well-balanced and very committed. We didn’t manage to get our game going or deal with the periods where we were on the back foot. Ultimately, however, that poor performance helped to make us stronger, as we made sure that we learned lessons from it as a team."