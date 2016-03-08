Zidane opens door to Neymar and Hazard joining Real Madrid
27 April at 16:00Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hopes the Merengues can sign both Eden Hazard and Neymar in the summer. The Chelsea star winger has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu in the summer and Neymar could follow him.
The Brazilian revealed that he'd like to play with Hazard one day and Zidane said: "Real Madrid is a club where dreams come true. Players' dreams can become real here. It's a very important club and many footballers want to play here. Every footballer is compatible to play with others. We'll see what will happen when I was a footballer people used to say that I couldn't play with Djorkaeff".
Neymar was spotted in Turin earlier this week. The Brazilian star met Cristiano Ronaldo to shot a commercial for a Portuguese mobile company. There is no evidence that Neymar's trip to Italy was linked with his possible transfer to Juventus but Zidane hopes to coach him in Madrid next season.
