Real Madrid boss ZinedineThe Chelsea star winger has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu in the summer and Neymar could follow him. The Brazilian revealed that he'd like to play with Hazard one day and Zidane said : "Real Madrid is a club where dreams come true. Players' dreams can become real here . It's a very important club and many footballers want to play here. Every footballer is compatible to play with others. We'll see what will happen when I was a footballer people used to say that I couldn't play with Djorkaeff". Neymar was spotted in Turin earlier this week. The Brazilian star met Cristiano Ronaldo to shot a commercial for a Portuguese mobile company. There is no evidence that Neymar's trip to Italy was linked with his possible transfer to Juventus but Zidane hopes to coach him in Madrid next season.