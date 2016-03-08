Zidane rejected chance for Real Madrid return

31 October at 22:25
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly rejected the chance to move back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane resigned as the Los Blancos boss this past summer, just days after they had won their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. 

Spanish outlet Sport say that Zidane had rejected the chance to resign with the club, following Julen Lopetegui's sacking some days ago. The players reportedly wanted him back and were eager to work under him again, but the Frenchman rejected the chance, with an eye on other challenges elsewhere.

