Zidane: 'Returning to Italy is always exciting'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that returning to Italy is always an exciting thing for him.



Roma will face Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly and talked about returning to Italy.



He said: '' It was a difficult preseason, people want to see Real Madrid win. We will show our commitment, the pleasure of playing football and I am sure that we will put everything behind us, but calmly. We need calm to reassure all the fans. Roma is a great team, it has reinforced a lot and is always competitive.



"Italian teams are organized defensively, Roma is one of those and for this reason it will make a great season. Returning to Italy to play is always exciting. I lived five years in Turin, where I became a man and the people were affectionate. Between Spain and Italy the style of play is different, here we play a more tactical and closed football, on the contrary in Spain we play more openly and attack."