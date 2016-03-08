Zidane’s arrival made Kroos stay at Madrid: report

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Toni Kroos is a seasoned campaigner at the club and is being termed as one of the best in his position in the world.

However, in 2018, there were rumours that he was close to quitting the 13-time European champions and was linked with a move to English Premier League outfit Manchester United.

As per OK Diario, there was substance in those rumours linking the German international away from the Spanish capital.

However, everything changed with the arrival of Zinedine Zidane as the manager in Madrid who showed complete faith in Kroos’ abilities.

