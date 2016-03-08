Zidane's friend confirms desire to return to Juventus
02 November at 15:30For some time now rumours have been circulating about the possibility of Zinedine Zidane returning to Juventus, either as a director or new coach of the Bianconeri.
Now, one of the best friends of the Frenchman, Cristiano Bellini, who runs a sports centre opened by the former Real Madrid coach, has added fuel to the speculations in an interview to Tuttosport.
"I was in Madrid to take stock of the centre with Zidane. With the video, we wanted to make a special greeting to our customers. The 'Forza Juve' at the end of it was not prepared, it was spontaneous," he said.
"Heir to Allegri? As a friend of Zizou and a Juventus fan, I wish for it in my heart. Allegri is very good and the first one to respect him is Zidane, but in the future, we will see. I think that even Zizou dreams of coaching the Bianconeri sooner or later," Bellini added.
