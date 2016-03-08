Zidane’s fury at Real Madrid performance, as the future of Bale is called into question again

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, was furious after yesterday's defeat against Rayo Vallecano: "I'm in charge, but I didn't see anything we had prepared on the pitch, I didn't see any game or commitment, I always defend my players, but this time I can't do that ".

The Frenchman was particularly furious with Gareth Bale. The Welsh winger, according to AS, yesterday did not get on the team bus at the end of the match. The website of the Madrid newspaper asked for information from the Blancos sources, and according to this information the former Tottenham player was allowed to leave the stadium privately.

There has been intense speculation over Bale’s future for a while now, with his position at Real Madrid continually being questioned after a disappointing season that has again been hampered by injury and inconsistency. Many Madrid fans would like to see him moved on in the summer, but he has staunchly defended his position at the club and indicated he wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.