Real Madrid managertalked to media ahead of the Merengues’ final league game against Villareal. The French manager was asked his thoughts on the season of two of the best youngsters of Real Madrid, Borja Mayoral and Dani Ceballos, who have been struggling with game time this season.Ceballos is reported to be a summer transfer target of Liverpool and Juventus.“I don’t think they wasted an year”, Zidane said during today's press conference held in Valdebebas. “They are young footballers, plenty of quality,", the Frenchman added.“They played some games but of course they need to play more. From next season they will need to increase their game time. They’ll need to play 25,30 games. We’ll see how we can manage.”