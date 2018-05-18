Zidane tells Juve and Liverpool target the reason to remain at Real Madrid
18 May at 15:30Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talked to media ahead of the Merengues’ final league game against Villareal. The French manager was asked his thoughts on the season of two of the best youngsters of Real Madrid, Borja Mayoral and Dani Ceballos, who have been struggling with game time this season.
Ceballos is reported to be a summer transfer target of Liverpool and Juventus.
“I don’t think they wasted an year”, Zidane said during today's press conference held in Valdebebas.
“They are young footballers, plenty of quality, and believe me one year here is better than ten elsewhere. You have a chance to train with Real Madrid players and I think they’ve really improved", the Frenchman added.
“They played some games but of course they need to play more. From next season they will need to increase their game time. They’ll need to play 25,30 games. We’ll see how we can manage.”
