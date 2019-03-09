Zidane visits Turin, hints at Juventus move
10 March at 10:45Former Real Madrid and Juventus player Zinedine Zidane has recently paid a visit to Turin, adding fuel to the fire of rumors linking him to be the next Juventus manager.
Reports have suggested that Allegri will not be the bianconeri's manager beyond this season and Zidane is one of the names being linked with the job, as he is already considered a monumental figure in the club's history.
La Stampa state that Zidane was in Turin recently as his love for the city hasn't gone yet. It has only added momentum to reports that state that Zidane will be Juve's manager next season.
It was a surprise visit, say the newspaper. But there could be a reason behind the visit as Juve see him as the top priority for the summer.
If that's not a surprise, Zidane's former Juve teammate Nicola Amoruso posted an image on Instagram and Zidane was there in the photo, as he had visited one of the football academies in Turin.
It is believed that this is a sign that Zidane could possibly be the next Juventus manager.
