Zidane: 'What Valverde has done at Barça is phenomenal'
11 May at 16:25Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has spoken to the press at his conference on the eve of the match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Zidane recently rejoined Madrid under a year after he left the club; brought in to pick up the pieces left by the abysmal performances of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.
Speaking on the difficulty of La Liga as a tournament, Zidane said that "La Liga is a very difficult championship to win, we know what we've done over the years, something impressive. It's special to win for four or five years. La Liga is the day-by-day that allows you to compete also in the Champions and Copa del Rey."
Then, when asked about Barcelona and the job of Ernesto Valverde at the Catalan giants, Zidane supported his fellow manager, saying "Valverde? What he did is phenomenal, I don't know if the criticisms are right or not. But sometimes I hear voices here too. But I know we have to accept them."
