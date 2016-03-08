Zielinski close to signing a new contract at Napoli
06 March at 10:48Piotr Zielinski is close to sealing a new contract with Napoli, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Zielinski has been an important part of Napoli’s midfield this season, featuring 35 times in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, scoring 5 times.
The article in the Gazzetta dello Sport claims that “The current market valuation of Zielinski is around 60 million euros, and at the end of the month it will be proposed to extend the contract, expiring in 2021, with a robust economic adjustment compared to the one million and one hundred thousand euros that now earns."
Zielinski signed for Napoli from Udinese in 2016, for €16m after the midfielder had impressed on loan at Empoli. During his time in Naples he has become a key first team member, missing just four league games in his first two seasons at the club. His performances had seen him draw interest from Liverpool, so Napoli will be delighted if he puts pen to paper and commits to the club.
