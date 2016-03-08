Zielinski deals transfer blow to Liverpool and says 'Sarri and Ancelotti are different'

06 March at 15:35
Napoli star Piotr Zielinski is one of Liverpool's long-time targets but the Partenopei don't want to sell the player at any price and are in talks to extend his contract.

Zielinski spoke in a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash against Salzburg: "It's a very important game for us", Zielinski said. "We need to remain focused and don't underestimate them. I am happy about my condition and I want to continue. Sarri and Ancelotti are different and I want to thank Ancelotti for his trust. I can improve and score more goals, I try to improve every day, I want to reach the top. New contract? I am happy at Napoli, I want to stay here five more years to help the team to improve".

Zielinski's contract expires in 2021 and he has a release clause in the region of € 65 million which Napoli are willing to rise to - at least - € 100 million.
 

