Zielinski: 'If Sarri calls me to Juve I won't answer'

05 June at 21:15
Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus seems to be nearing completion and his former pupil Piotr Zielinski was asked by Corriere dello Sport about the difference between the current Chelsea manager and Carlo Ancelotti and also gave his take on how he would respond to Sarri asking him to join Juventus with him.

"I'm happy with my season with Napoli. Ancelotti gave me a lot. I probably became a more flexible player thanks to the arrival of the new coach, who often changed my position on the pitch. I played a lot and improved physically, I am confident for next season. I know I can do even better," he said.

"The difference in the relationships between Sarri and Ancelotti? I played a lot with Sarri too. Ancelotti just asked me to do a different job and to cover more meters of the field.

"If I will follow Sarri to Juventus? He can call me but I won't answer him. I did it even when he was training at Napoli, sometimes I didn't answer him (laughs), sending me messages in which he was angry but if he were to become Juve's coach it would be fun to try to beat him," Zielinski concluded.

