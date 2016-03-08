Ziyech: I was close to Roma, I am not moving this winter

Hakim Ziyech spoke about the negotiations with the Giallorossi at the official site of the Lancers : "I was very close to Rome, I was very close to Ajax "



Rome's offer was close to 30 million (including bonuses), while Ajax wanted at least 38.



" I always told I would only leave the team to make a major leap in my career, I did not expect to stay this season, but I am this shirt, I'm very happy and I think I ' m in the best phase of my career. "



"I will stay this winter." "I will stay this winter."

