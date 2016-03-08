Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I'm a legend and there won't be another Zlatan'

Former Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he is a legend and there will never be another Zlatan in football.

In a recent interview that the Swede gave to DAZN, he talked about himself and his presence in the MLS.

He said: " I'm not a surprise, I'm already a legend. In this league, you will see things not seen in the first season in MLS. We are matured compared to before, for the title all the games are open.

"I don't see a favorite, and this is the beauty of the MLS. I consider myself the biggest threat of the championship, for every opponent. Zlatan. There are many good players, but I don't see myself in any of them. "

