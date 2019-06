Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I'm a legend and there won't be another Zlatan'

Former Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he is a legend and there will never be another Zlatan in football.In a recent interview that the Swede gave to DAZN , he talked about himself and his presence in the MLS.He said: " I'm not a surprise, I'm already a legend. In this league, you will see things not seen in the first season in MLS. We are matured compared to before, for the title all the games are open."I don't see a favorite, and this is the beauty of the MLS. I consider myself the biggest threat of the championship, for every opponent. Zlatan. There are many good players, but I don't see myself in any of them. "