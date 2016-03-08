Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd should allow Pogba to leave'
31 July at 17:45Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that United should allow Paul Pogba to leave if he wants to depart this summer.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a United exit this summer and he himself made it clear when he talked about this summer being a good time to seek a new challenge. Even Mino Raiola confirmed his desires in an interview recently and Pogba has been heavily linked with Juventus and Real Madrid.
In an interview that Zlatan gave to BBC Sport, he was asked about Pogba and he talked his situation.
He said: " I think it makes no sense to keep him if he doesn't want to stay. You have to let it go if you want to play somewhere else and get someone who wants to come.
"You don't want a player who doesn't want to stay in your club. It's a complicated situation. The best thing is to understand what is best for the club. "
Zlatan joined United in the same summer as Pogba did on a free transfer and is currently playing for LA Galaxy.
