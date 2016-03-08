Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals why he did not join AC Milan this January
20 January at 14:15Former Inter Milan, Juventus and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed as to why he did not rejoin AC Milan this January.
Speculation had constantly linked the big Swede with a move back to the rossoneri and talks were certainly underway. But a move fell through in the end as the striker prefered not to go back to the San Siro.
Ibrahimovic though, was recently talking to Mundo Deportivo from Los Angeles about why he didn't join Milan and stayed at LA Galaxy. He said: "The first number one priority was to stay at the Galaxy because I feel I still have a lot to give to the team, the MLS and the fans.
"The way we closed last season was not normal for me, because normally where I go, I win. I did not succeed here and this is not good for me. I think the fans deserve more than we did.
"For the next season, I want to feel challenged in this regard. The first season I used to understand how I was, at what level I was, especially after my injury. I had not played more than ten minutes for a year and showed the world what it was. I have shown, however, that I am here, that I am alive and this was important to me."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments