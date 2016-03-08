Zlatan on Man Utd-Barcelona: 'It will be Pogba against Messi'

09 April at 17:45
Former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that the tie involving the European giants will be about Lionel Messi playing against Paul Pogba.

With the first leg to be played at Old Trafford tomorrow, Ibrahimovic was talking about the game. He said: "A really interesting competition between two great clubs, it will be nice to see two fantastic teams with great players.

"Messi makes the difference in every game. More or less the same thing that Pogba does with United. It will be a battle between Messi and Pogba, even if the team always counts in football. But they will be the ones who will make the difference."

